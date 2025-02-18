The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) is Provident Trust Co.’s 9th Largest Position

Provident Trust Co. raised its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 71.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,723,149 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,133,486 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises about 5.7% of Provident Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Provident Trust Co. owned about 0.24% of TJX Companies worth $328,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 5.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 323,654 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $38,042,000 after acquiring an additional 16,883 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 231,481 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $27,208,000 after purchasing an additional 69,489 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 363,323 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $42,705,000 after buying an additional 6,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 7.8% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX opened at $124.33 on Tuesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.35 and a 12 month high of $128.00. The firm has a market cap of $139.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.19.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.53.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

