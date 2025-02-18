The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,610,000 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the January 15th total of 19,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $110.31. 5,961,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,609,331. Walt Disney has a twelve month low of $83.91 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $199.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.90.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from Walt Disney’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.85.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DIS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Iger sold 372,412 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.57, for a total value of $42,667,242.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,767 shares in the company, valued at $25,980,695.19. This trade represents a 62.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $917,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,870.70. The trade was a 15.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 385,412 shares of company stock valued at $44,153,263. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIS. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.