Top Canadian Stocks To Research – February 15th

CSX, Raymond James, and Molson Coors Beverage are the three Canadian stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Canadian stocks refer to publicly traded companies that are listed on stock exchanges in Canada, such as the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) or the TSX Venture Exchange. Investors can buy and sell shares of these companies to invest in the Canadian economy and take advantage of opportunities for growth and income. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Canadian stocks within the last several days.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

CSX stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.37. The company had a trading volume of 10,739,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,562,859. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $31.43 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.72 and its 200-day moving average is $33.82.

Raymond James (RJF)

Raymond James Financial, Inc., a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Shares of Raymond James stock traded down $0.76 on Friday, hitting $159.63. 1,699,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,312,078. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $104.24 and a 12-month high of $174.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $161.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.47. The company has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03.

Molson Coors Beverage (TAP)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

NYSE TAP traded up $1.79 on Friday, reaching $60.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,271,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,908. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $49.19 and a 1 year high of $69.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85.

