Top Nanotechnology Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – February 17th

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, OSI Systems, NVE, Biodexa Pharmaceuticals, and Clene are the five Nanotechnology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Nanotechnology stocks refer to shares of companies involved in researching, developing, and commercializing nanotechnology applications and products. These companies typically work on manipulating materials at the atomic or molecular scale to achieve specific properties and create innovations in various industries such as electronics, healthcare, and energy. Investors interested in potential high-growth opportunities may consider investing in nanotechnology stocks due to the emerging nature of the technology and its potential for disruptive advancements. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nanotechnology stocks within the last several days.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals (VRPX)

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops various drug-delivery systems and drug-releasing technologies focused on advancing non-opioid and non-addictive pain management treatments and treatments for central nervous system disorders. Its preclinical stage product candidates include Epoladerm, a topical spray film delivery technology for osteoarthritis pain; Probudur, an injectable local anesthetic liposomal gel technology for postoperative pain management; and Envelta, a nanotechnology-based intranasal spray drug product candidate that enables the delivery of a metabolically labile peptide drug into the brain.

NASDAQ:VRPX traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.33. The stock had a trading volume of 120,589,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,632. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.33 and its 200 day moving average is $0.58. Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $5.48.

OSI Systems (OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

Shares of OSIS traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $211.67. 84,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,907. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $181.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. OSI Systems has a twelve month low of $126.57 and a twelve month high of $212.00.

NVE (NVEC)

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

NVE stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.32. 16,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,095. NVE has a 1-year low of $67.35 and a 1-year high of $90.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.33. The stock has a market cap of $359.71 million, a P/E ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.11.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (BDRX)

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of products for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes and rare/orphan cancers of the brain. Its lead product candidate Tolimidone, a selective activator of the lyn kinase enzyme, currently under Phase II studies for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes.

Shares of BDRX stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.27. The company had a trading volume of 114,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,926. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $74.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.33.

Clene (CLNN)

Clene Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug candidate is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a completed Phase 2 platform trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CNM-Au8 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLNN traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $4.81. 52,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,025. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.24. Clene has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $10.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.06.

