Traction Financial Partners LLC Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Traction Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Traction Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Traction Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,960,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,809,000 after buying an additional 356,196 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,668,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,196,000 after acquiring an additional 124,140 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 2,305.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,122,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,075 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,052,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,650,000 after acquiring an additional 144,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 948,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,314,000 after acquiring an additional 476,567 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XMHQ opened at $100.24 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.95 and a fifty-two week high of $110.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.54.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

