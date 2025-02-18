Traction Financial Partners LLC Has $4.96 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Traction Financial Partners LLC cut its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Traction Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Traction Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $4,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $298,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. One Degree Advisors Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 119.1% during the third quarter. One Degree Advisors Inc now owns 101,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 55,347 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 182.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Finally, Evernest Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period.

VTEB stock opened at $50.19 on Tuesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.49 and a one year high of $51.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.52.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1317 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

