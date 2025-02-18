Traction Financial Partners LLC Sells 84,599 Shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS)

Traction Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS – Free Report) by 87.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,599 shares during the quarter. Traction Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.13% of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $389,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $681,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 28,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period.

Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Up 2.7 %

OMFS stock opened at $40.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.78 million, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.09.

Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.2004 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFS was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

