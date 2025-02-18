Transense Technologies (LON:TRT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Transense Technologies (LON:TRT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 3.61 ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Transense Technologies had a net margin of 37.44% and a return on equity of 30.05%.

Transense Technologies Stock Performance

TRT opened at GBX 135 ($1.70) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 163.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 163.31. Transense Technologies has a 1-year low of GBX 90 ($1.14) and a 1-year high of GBX 194.90 ($2.46). The company has a market cap of £20.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ryan Maughan bought 3,025 shares of Transense Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.08) per share, for a total transaction of £4,991.25 ($6,297.31). Corporate insiders own 14.82% of the company’s stock.

About Transense Technologies

Transense is a developer of specialist wireless sensor systems used to enable real-time data gathering and monitoring. Products include the patent protected Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) sensor technology, used to improve equipment power, performance, reliability and efficiency; iTrack, Transense’s Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, recently licensed to Bridgestone Corporation, the world’s largest tyre producer, under a ten-year deal; and a range of intelligent tyre monitoring equipment under the Translogik brand.

