TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Price Target Lowered to $31.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Consumer Edge lowered TreeHouse Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.83.

NYSE:THS traded down $2.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.29. 857,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,209. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.43 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. TreeHouse Foods has a one year low of $28.04 and a one year high of $43.84.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $905.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.71 million. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 456.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 42.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 40.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 134.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

