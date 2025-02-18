Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Trio-Tech International Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE TRT opened at $6.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.61 million, a PE ratio of 43.04 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Trio-Tech International has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $7.88.

Institutional Trading of Trio-Tech International

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Trio-Tech International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,030 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.87% of Trio-Tech International worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 16.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trio-Tech International Company Profile

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.

