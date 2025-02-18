Triple Flag Precious Metals (TFPM) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share and revenue of $74.10 million for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE TFPM opened at $17.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.29. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $18.88.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

