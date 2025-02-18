Triple Flag Precious Metals (TFPM) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share and revenue of $74.10 million for the quarter.
Triple Flag Precious Metals Price Performance
Shares of NYSE TFPM opened at $17.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.29. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $18.88.
About Triple Flag Precious Metals
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Triple Flag Precious Metals
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Airbnb’s Earnings: Sky High Results, Grounded Guidance?
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Kyndryl Soars on AI, Cybersecurity Growth—What’s Next?
- Stock Average Calculator
- Conflicting Signals: Tempus AI’s Stock Market Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Triple Flag Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple Flag Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.