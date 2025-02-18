Truist Financial Corp Boosts Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 929,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,229 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.11% of Realty Income worth $49,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 75.4% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 306.5% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Realty Income from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.21.

Realty Income Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of O stock opened at $54.53 on Tuesday. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.65 and a fifty-two week high of $64.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.18. The stock has a market cap of $47.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.00.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a feb 25 dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.264 per share. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 301.91%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

See Also

