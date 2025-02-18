Truist Financial Corp Buys 190,665 Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,629,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,665 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 1.19% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF worth $94,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SDVY. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000.

Shares of SDVY stock opened at $36.99 on Tuesday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.05 and a fifty-two week high of $40.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.58.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.1821 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

