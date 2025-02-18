Truist Financial Corp Buys 56,463 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,131,477 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,463 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.24% of eBay worth $70,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 836 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In other eBay news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $355,556.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 531,167 shares in the company, valued at $33,575,066.07. This represents a 1.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,033 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total value of $67,072.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,225,644.40. This trade represents a 1.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,746,065. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EBAY opened at $69.90 on Tuesday. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.14 and a 1 year high of $71.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.94. The firm has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.35.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on eBay from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on eBay from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.13.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

