Truist Financial Corp Grows Stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 37.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,326,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358,868 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 1.28% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $56,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FIXD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,026,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,441,000 after purchasing an additional 25,256 shares during the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $355,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 7,098 shares during the period. Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 34,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 590,583.5% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 572,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,921,000 after acquiring an additional 572,866 shares during the period.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FIXD opened at $43.35 on Tuesday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $39.42 and a 52-week high of $46.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.00.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.