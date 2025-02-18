Truist Financial Corp Sells 14,424 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,238,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,424 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.06% of NextEra Energy worth $88,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 299,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,293,000 after acquiring an additional 5,409 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at $251,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.7% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut NextEra Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.85.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE stock opened at $68.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.95 and a 1 year high of $86.10. The firm has a market cap of $139.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.58.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 11.85%. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.5665 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.13%.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.