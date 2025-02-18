Tuya (TUYA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share and revenue of $81.40 million for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Tuya Trading Down 3.7 %
Shares of Tuya stock opened at $2.97 on Tuesday. Tuya has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $3.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.83 and a beta of 0.48.
Tuya Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tuya
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Airbnb’s Earnings: Sky High Results, Grounded Guidance?
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Kyndryl Soars on AI, Cybersecurity Growth—What’s Next?
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Conflicting Signals: Tempus AI’s Stock Market Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Tuya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.