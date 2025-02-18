Tuya (TUYA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share and revenue of $81.40 million for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tuya Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of Tuya stock opened at $2.97 on Tuesday. Tuya has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $3.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.83 and a beta of 0.48.

Tuya Company Profile

Tuya Inc offers purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides platform-as-a-service that enables business, original equipment manufacturers, brands, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

