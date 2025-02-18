UBS Group Lowers Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Price Target to $425.00

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at UBS Group from $445.00 to $425.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.81% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $409.00 to $379.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $427.00 to $390.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $430.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $317.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.23 and a beta of 1.63. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $266.75 and a 1-year high of $427.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $390.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $373.85.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 15.56%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 11.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,420,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 181.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 775,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,585,000 after acquiring an additional 499,736 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 983,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,930,000 after purchasing an additional 379,491 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,039,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 434.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 396,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,188,000 after purchasing an additional 322,475 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

