UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Shares Sold by Beaton Management Co. Inc.

Beaton Management Co. Inc. cut its stake in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in UFP Technologies were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in UFP Technologies by 144.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,136,000 after buying an additional 9,593 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in UFP Technologies by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UFP Technologies in the third quarter worth $1,176,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in UFP Technologies by 32.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies in the third quarter worth about $9,791,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UFP Technologies Trading Up 1.4 %

UFPT opened at $257.52 on Tuesday. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.58 and a twelve month high of $366.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

