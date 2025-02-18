UL Solutions (ULS) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect UL Solutions to post earnings of $0.38 per share and revenue of $726.54 million for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

UL Solutions Price Performance

NYSE:ULS opened at $56.71 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.12 and a 200 day moving average of $51.82. UL Solutions has a 52 week low of $33.15 and a 52 week high of $59.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Get UL Solutions alerts:

UL Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from UL Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of UL Solutions from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of UL Solutions from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of UL Solutions from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of UL Solutions from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UL Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ULS

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Gitte Schjotz sold 5,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $312,377.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,191 shares in the company, valued at $3,638,062.78. This trade represents a 7.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

UL Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UL Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UL Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.