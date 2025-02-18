UL Solutions (ULS) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect UL Solutions to post earnings of $0.38 per share and revenue of $726.54 million for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
UL Solutions Price Performance
NYSE:ULS opened at $56.71 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.12 and a 200 day moving average of $51.82. UL Solutions has a 52 week low of $33.15 and a 52 week high of $59.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.
UL Solutions Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from UL Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Gitte Schjotz sold 5,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $312,377.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,191 shares in the company, valued at $3,638,062.78. This trade represents a 7.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
UL Solutions Company Profile
UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.
