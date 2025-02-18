Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Boosts Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 85,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $19,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 48.1% during the third quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 96.4% in the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Baird R W downgraded Honeywell International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Hsbc Global Res raised Honeywell International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.71.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $6,004,902.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at $8,644,066.20. This trade represents a 40.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON stock opened at $202.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $222.30 and its 200-day moving average is $215.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.75 and a 52 week high of $242.77.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

