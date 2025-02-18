Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,615 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10,365.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,584,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,612 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $82,464,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $56,971,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10,066.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 425,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 421,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 29.8% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 1,412,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,686,000 after purchasing an additional 324,178 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVW stock opened at $106.63 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $107.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.85 and its 200 day moving average is $98.36. The company has a market cap of $55.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

