Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 112.8% during the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 656,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $382,498,000 after buying an additional 13,253 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 79.9% during the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 12,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,054,000 after buying an additional 5,361 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 92,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,770,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 6.6% during the third quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 26,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,569,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $527.00 to $508.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $570.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $579.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.60.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $423.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.48. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $418.58 and a 1-year high of $618.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $477.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $532.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.14 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.30%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Further Reading

