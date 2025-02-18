Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Has $3.15 Million Position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. trimmed its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. owned about 0.10% of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF worth $3,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 184.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 19,481 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 62.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $2,455,000.

NASDAQ AIRR opened at $77.20 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.09. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 12-month low of $58.99 and a 12-month high of $86.95. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.0561 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

