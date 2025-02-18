Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Sells 11,637 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,637 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1,088.9% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 222.7% during the 3rd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on USB. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Compass Point upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.21.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

USB opened at $47.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $37.81 and a 12 month high of $53.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.55. The stock has a market cap of $74.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.04.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $1,427,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,749,006.10. This represents a 23.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total value of $1,022,140.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,751.55. The trade was a 9.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 219,812 shares of company stock worth $10,385,665. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.