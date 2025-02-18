Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Sells 22,538 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lowered its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,994 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 22,538 shares during the quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $12,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Waycross Partners LLC increased its holdings in Target by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 137,858 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Target by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 128,273 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,340,000 after purchasing an additional 8,815 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Target by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 80,888 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
TGT has been the subject of several research reports. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Daiwa America lowered Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Target from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price target on Target from $157.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.70.
Target Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of TGT stock opened at $127.86 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $120.21 and a 1-year high of $181.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.11 and a 200 day moving average of $143.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15.
Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.45). Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The firm had revenue of $25.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.
Target Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.51%.
Target Company Profile
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Target
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Airbnb’s Earnings: Sky High Results, Grounded Guidance?
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Kyndryl Soars on AI, Cybersecurity Growth—What’s Next?
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Conflicting Signals: Tempus AI’s Stock Market Rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.