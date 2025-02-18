Valmark Advisers Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Collier Financial purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 39.4% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 428 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 1,491 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.54, for a total transaction of $148,414.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,975,542.96. The trade was a 1.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Starbucks from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on SBUX

Starbucks Trading Down 0.4 %

SBUX stock opened at $112.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.28 and a 200-day moving average of $96.14. The company has a market cap of $127.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.00. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $71.55 and a 12-month high of $113.47.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 9.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.