Valmark Advisers Inc. Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Free Report) by 47.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,642 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned 0.26% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 117.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Old Port Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,114,000.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of RWX opened at $24.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.79. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $22.27 and a 1 year high of $28.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.14.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

