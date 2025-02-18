Valmark Advisers Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGV)

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGV – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned about 0.11% of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,809,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994,777 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,799,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,196,000 after acquiring an additional 244,284 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 700,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,750,000 after acquiring an additional 39,188 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 274,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,777,000 after purchasing an additional 20,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 107.7% in the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 156,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 81,209 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FLGV opened at $20.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.54. Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.53 and a 12 month high of $22.38.

Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (FLGV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in US Treasurys with remaining maturities of 1 30 years. FLGV was launched on Jun 9, 2020 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

