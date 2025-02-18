Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $797,000 Stock Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 530.8% in the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000.

GE Vernova Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:GEV opened at $367.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 66.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $361.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $294.36. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $447.50.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 4.44%. GE Vernova’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.99%.

GE Vernova announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GEV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $354.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on GE Vernova from $385.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on GE Vernova from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $403.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $301.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.13.

GE Vernova Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

