Valmark Advisers Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY)

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned 0.24% of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 159.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,234,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,405,000 after purchasing an additional 8,748,894 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 2,580.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,655,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556,777 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,548,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,953,000 after acquiring an additional 160,137 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 632,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,096,000 after acquiring an additional 15,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sovran Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,071,000.

FLHY stock opened at $24.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.12.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.1312 dividend. This is a positive change from Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (FLHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is actively managed portfolio of global high-yield corporate debt. The fund seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary goal. FLHY was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

