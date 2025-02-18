Valmark Advisers Inc. Purchases New Position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FELG)

Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FELG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FELG. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,569 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 406,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,497,000 after purchasing an additional 62,541 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 559,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,557,000 after purchasing an additional 234,338 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

Get Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA FELG opened at $36.57 on Tuesday. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $27.74 and a 12-month high of $36.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.14.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (FELG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap growth stocks belonging to a broad US equity growth index. The fund aims for capital growth FELG was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FELG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FELG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.