Valmark Advisers Inc. Reduces Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,516 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned 0.12% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chris Bulman Inc grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chris Bulman Inc now owns 32,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 28,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 4,462 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

Shares of PDEC stock opened at $39.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.81 and a 200 day moving average of $38.46. The firm has a market cap of $861.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.60.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

