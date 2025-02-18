Valmark Advisers Inc. Trims Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,921 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TD. CWM LLC boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 22,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Passumpsic Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank now owns 7,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 164.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of TD opened at $59.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $51.25 and a one year high of $64.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.7482 dividend. This represents a $2.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.15%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TD shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Desjardins lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Toronto-Dominion Bank

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.