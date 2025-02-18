Valmark Advisers Inc. Trims Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,921 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TD. CWM LLC boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 22,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Passumpsic Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank now owns 7,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 164.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance
Shares of TD opened at $59.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $51.25 and a one year high of $64.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TD shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Desjardins lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.50.
Read Our Latest Report on Toronto-Dominion Bank
Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Toronto-Dominion Bank
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Airbnb’s Earnings: Sky High Results, Grounded Guidance?
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Kyndryl Soars on AI, Cybersecurity Growth—What’s Next?
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Conflicting Signals: Tempus AI’s Stock Market Rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD).
Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.