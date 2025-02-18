Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Announces Earnings Results

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.21, RTT News reports. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 23.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. Valmont Industries updated its FY 2025 guidance to 17.200-18.800 EPS.

Valmont Industries Stock Down 1.0 %

VMI stock opened at $319.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.05. Valmont Industries has a 1 year low of $202.01 and a 1 year high of $354.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $321.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Valmont Industries from $382.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

Insider Transactions at Valmont Industries

In other news, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.92, for a total transaction of $6,978,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 131,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,963,231.60. The trade was a 13.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

