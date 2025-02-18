Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 94.3% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $45.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.37. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $49.57. The stock has a market cap of $83.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

