Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stake Lessened by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 419,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,823 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 0.9% of Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $18,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 13,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC now owns 28,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $45.88 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $49.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

