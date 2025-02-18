Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,112,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,575 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.31% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $64,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VGSH. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 19,321.3% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,058,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,817 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6,213.3% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 908,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,256,000 after buying an additional 894,345 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,440,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,183,000 after buying an additional 847,591 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5,763.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 606,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,285,000 after buying an additional 596,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5,006.4% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 489,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,482,000 after acquiring an additional 479,965 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VGSH stock opened at $58.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.46. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.46 and a 12 month high of $59.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

