Venom Self Reported Market Cap Hits $71.28 Million (VENOM)

Venom (VENOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 18th. One Venom coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0388 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Venom has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. Venom has a market capitalization of $71.28 million and approximately $79,690.96 worth of Venom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95,301.73 or 0.99912110 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $94,850.75 or 0.99439305 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Venom

Venom was first traded on March 18th, 2024. Venom’s total supply is 7,268,826,685 coins and its circulating supply is 1,836,000,000 coins. The official website for Venom is venom.foundation. The official message board for Venom is medium.com/@venom.foundation. Venom’s official Twitter account is @venomfoundation.

Buying and Selling Venom

According to CryptoCompare, “Venom (VENOM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Venom has a current supply of 7,268,747,211.43 with 988,919,270 in circulation. The last known price of Venom is 0.03889629 USD and is up 1.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $131,774.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://venom.foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

