Venture Global (NYSE:VG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Venture Global (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on VG. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Venture Global in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Venture Global in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Venture Global in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Venture Global in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Venture Global in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.91.

Shares of Venture Global stock opened at $15.93 on Tuesday. Venture Global has a fifty-two week low of $14.75 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50.

Venture Global has fundamentally reshaped the development and construction of liquefied natural gas production, establishing us as a rapidly growing company delivering critical LNG to the world. Our innovative and disruptive approach, which is both scalable and repeatable, allows us to bring LNG to a global market years faster and at a lower cost.

