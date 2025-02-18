Venture Global (NYSE:VG) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Venture Global (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 56.94% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Venture Global in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Venture Global in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Venture Global in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.
About Venture Global
Venture Global has fundamentally reshaped the development and construction of liquefied natural gas production, establishing us as a rapidly growing company delivering critical LNG to the world. Our innovative and disruptive approach, which is both scalable and repeatable, allows us to bring LNG to a global market years faster and at a lower cost.
