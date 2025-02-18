Venturi Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,567 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.10% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $2,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JMST. River Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the third quarter valued at $60,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the third quarter valued at $80,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 65.6% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.82.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.1208 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

