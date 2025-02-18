Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.50.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Vipshop from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vipshop in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Vipshop in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.
Shares of NYSE:VIPS opened at $15.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.30. Vipshop has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $20.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.96.
Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.
