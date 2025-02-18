Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Vipshop from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vipshop in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Vipshop in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on VIPS

Institutional Trading of Vipshop

Vipshop Trading Down 0.9 %

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Vipshop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $921,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Vipshop by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 73,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 31,816 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Vipshop by 179.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,984,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558,896 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vipshop by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,071,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,579,000 after acquiring an additional 162,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariose Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Vipshop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,189,000. 48.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VIPS opened at $15.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.30. Vipshop has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $20.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.96.

Vipshop Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.