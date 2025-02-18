Viridian Therapeutics (VRDN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.05) per share and revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter.

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Down 3.6 %

VRDN opened at $16.40 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.64. Viridian Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $27.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 18.55, a current ratio of 18.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VRDN. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.70.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

