Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Issues Earnings Results

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $2.47, Zacks reports. Visteon had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 46.19%. Visteon updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Visteon Stock Performance

VC opened at $83.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.82. Visteon has a 52-week low of $75.75 and a 52-week high of $123.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.85 and its 200-day moving average is $91.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Visteon from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Visteon from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Visteon from $132.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Visteon from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visteon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.23.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

