Vontier Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:VNT)

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 18th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th.

Vontier has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years. Vontier has a dividend payout ratio of 2.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Vontier to earn $3.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.2%.

Vontier Price Performance

NYSE:VNT traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.17. The stock had a trading volume of 974,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,105. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Vontier has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $45.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $776.80 million for the quarter. Vontier had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 45.48%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vontier will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Vontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Vontier from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Vontier from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.88.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

Further Reading

