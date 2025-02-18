vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

vTv Therapeutics Trading Up 2.4 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ VTVT opened at $21.70 on Friday. vTv Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $30.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.31 and a 200-day moving average of $14.93. The firm has a market cap of $69.22 million, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 0.73.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in vTv Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in vTv Therapeutics by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,402,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.51% of the company’s stock.

About vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for metabolic and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is cadisegliatin (TTP399), an orally administered small molecule and liver-selective glucokinase activator that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating type 1 and type 2 diabetes; and TTP273, an orally available small molecule glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor agonists that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis related diabetes, as well as in Phase II trial for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

