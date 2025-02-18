Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 661,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,872 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 1.53% of Wabash National worth $11,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Wabash National in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in Wabash National by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wabash National during the third quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Wabash National in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Michael N. Pettit sold 1,500 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $25,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,015,132.13. The trade was a 1.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WNC stock opened at $12.43 on Tuesday. Wabash National Co. has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $30.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.00.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). Wabash National had a positive return on equity of 14.72% and a negative net margin of 14.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wabash National Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. Wabash National’s payout ratio is presently -4.91%.

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

