Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Stock Unloaded Rep. August Pfluger

Representative August Pfluger (R-Texas) recently sold shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD). In a filing disclosed on February 15th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Warner Bros. Discovery stock on January 13th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “RBC ROTH IRA” account.
Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance
NASDAQ WBD opened at $10.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.06. The company has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a PE ratio of -2.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.49. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $12.70.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Savalle Sims sold 169,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $2,094,228.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 599,317 shares in the company, valued at $7,407,558.12. This trade represents a 22.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.76.
About Representative Pfluger
August Pfluger (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas’ 11th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2021. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.
Pfluger (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 11th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.
August Pfluger lives in San Angelo, Texas. Pfluger graduated from San Angelo High School. He serves in the U.S. Air Force Reserves and has reached the rank of colonel.
Pfluger earned a degree from the U.S. Air Force Academy. His career experience includes working as a National Security Council advisor with the Trump administration.
Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.
