Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $483.69, but opened at $520.00. Watsco shares last traded at $523.00, with a volume of 114,862 shares changing hands.

The construction company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.24. Watsco had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 17.77%.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were given a dividend of $2.70 per share. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 83.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on WSO. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Watsco from $550.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Watsco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $488.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WSO

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 10,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.21, for a total transaction of $5,589,293.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Watsco

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Watsco by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 130,379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,785,000 after purchasing an additional 11,519 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Watsco by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 9,576 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 19,010 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,009,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 144,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,446,000 after acquiring an additional 16,665 shares during the period. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its position in shares of Watsco by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 8,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of 40.60 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $484.70 and its 200 day moving average is $491.17.

About Watsco

(Get Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.